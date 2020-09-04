Top Four Things to Do in Argyll Scotland – In the past, the name of Argyll was not as famous as it is now. It is because Argyll is just a small pace that you can find in Scotland. As an addition to that, there are a lot of similar places in UK. However, as the time goes, there are a lot of secrets that have been found in Argyll. Some of them are even used as the main attraction that finally attracted a lot of people to come to Argyll. If you are interested, here are the top four things to do in Argyll Scotland.

– Iona Abbey

The first one that you can surely visit is the Iona Abbey. There are a lot of abbeys that you can find in UK region and one of the most attractive one is the one in Argyll. This place is getting very popular because of the location of the abbey that is in a small island. As an addition to that, this abbey is the final house of many Scottish monarchs in the past. One of them is the one and only Macbeth.

– The Drovers Inn

The second one is the Drovers Inn. If you are visiting this place for a vacation, then you will need a good accommodation to have a good night sleep. However, do not ever think about the Drovers Inn. It is an inn, but not for the human. This inn is quite unique because the inn is specifically for the ghosts and all of the outlaws in this area, if you know what it means.

– Davaar Island Cave Painting

Nice painting can always attract a lot of attention. The same thing is applied to the Jesus painting inside a cave. This painting is a real masterpiece because you can only find it inside a small island that you can find in Scotland. As an addition to that, it is not every time you can visit this cave because the access to the cave will be closed when the tide is high.

– Ecopod

The last one is the one and only Ecopod. This one is actually quite new because it was made few years ago. Even though, this place has attracted a lot people who are into a new type of retreat. This dome is one luxurious retreat where you can enjoy your time with the nature. With the proper location in Scottish Highland, it is not a strange thing that many people want to visit the Ecopod.