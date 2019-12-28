Five Stars Destination from Argyll, UK – For some people, judging is really important. High praise from those who have visited the place means a lot to those who are still considering the plan. Because reviews like this are easily hacked, it’s recommended to look at the official tourism website. Scotland has one and recently announced their five-star distillation.

What’s Special?

Whiskey is a work of art. Therefore, the special thing about this distillation is the choice of materials and touches from the master's work. Let's start from water. Instead of using any water, Ardnahoe Distillery praised the glory of Loch Ardnahoe's water.

It has been filtered by natural stone and flows endlessly. Thanks to this filter system, the water is very soft and helps make high-quality whiskey. Next in the procedure book is barley. The interesting thing about whiskey is the sustainable chemical chain. If something is broken, the remaining part will be destroyed too.

Barley that is picked is malt, squeezing sugar which will later turn into alcohol. The barley is then heated for 20 hours before being ground at the Vickers Boby Mill. This is equipment that is only 100 years old left in the refinery. It serves artistic and functional points.

Up and down

The dream of having a distillery doesn’t come overnight. Stewart and his sons, Andrew and Scott started as bottlers and blenders in 2013. They are not new to Whiskey processing. Stewart’s father is a blender and worked for more than 50 years with Whiskey. While saving for their new business, Stewart prepared everything.

Only in 2015 could he buy four hectares of land near Loch Ardnahoe. Stewart then arranged the building permits and finished everything at the end of 2016. Since that day, he has focused on filling new refineries.

The first whiskey was made in November 2018. To celebrate this, Stewart gave the label 001 to him. In early 2019, the Ardnahoe Distillery was opened to the public. This site immediately attracted many visitors. It’s great for new businesses to bring in 2,400 visitors before the end of the year.

Who knows what dreams can come from? The Ardnahoe Distillery is built on the owner’s knowledge and specialization about whiskey. Now it has become one of the best tourist destinations in Scotland. Are you ready to visit?